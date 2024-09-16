Tito Jackson, brother of Michael Jackson, dies at 70

Starmer faces an investigation after 'neglecting to disclose' that Labour donor Alli covered the cost of a personal shopper, clothes and alterations
Tito Jackson, a member of the legendary Jackson 5 and the third oldest child in the famous Jackson family, is no more.
Tito breathed his last on Sunday at age 70, Variety reported, citing information from Entertainment Tonight.
The news of Tito's demise was confirmed by Steve Manning, a long-time friend and associate of the Jackson family.
Manning told the publication that he believed Tito suffered a heart attack while driving on a road trip, adding that the cause of death was officially undetermined.
He had recently been performing with brothers Marlon and Jackie under the aegis of the Jacksons, including a date as recently as one week ago in England. In recent years he had also recorded and done many shows as a blues guitarist, under his own name or with the B.B. King Blues Band.
Tito Jackson played guitar, sang, and Danced his way into homes worldwide as the Jackson 5 became an international sensation in the late '60s and early '70s, with a string of smashes hits that included four straight No. 1 hits: "I Want You Back" in 1969 and "ABC," "The Love You Save" and "I'll Be There" in 1970.
He received three Grammy nominations throughout his career as part of the group for best R&B performance by a duo or group and best contemporary vocal performance by a duo or group.
Tito Jackson is survived by sons Taj, Taryll, and TJ, whom he shared with late ex-wife Delores Martes.
