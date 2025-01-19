TikTok goes offline in US, not available in Apple app store

Chinese-owned social media app TikTok went offline in the US on Sunday as a ban on its services in the country went into effect.

TikTok became unavailable in Apple app store in the US.

US President-elect Donald Trump said on Saturday he would "most likely" give TikTok a 90-day reprieve from a potential ban after he takes office on Monday.

Under a law passed last year and upheld on Friday by a unanimous Supreme Court, the platform had until Sunday to cut ties with its China-based parent ByteDance or shut down its US operation to resolve concerns it poses a threat to national security.

