Tesla recalls 1.85 million US vehicles over unlatched hood issue

Tensions have surged on Israel's northern border after a rocket strike on the annexed Golan Heights
Tesla is recalling 1.85 million vehicles in the United States due to risk of software failure to detect an unlatched hood, the automaker said.
An unlatched hood could fully open and obstruct the driver's view, raising the risk of a crash, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said.
Tesla in mid-June began rolling out an over-the-air software update to fix the issue, NHTSA said. The updated software detects an open hood and alerts drivers.
The recall affects 2021-2024 Model 3, Model S, Model X, and 2020-2024 Model Y vehicles. The vehicles, Tesla said, were equipped with a hood latch produced in China by Magna Closures Co Ltd.
The automaker said it began investigating customer complaints of unprompted hood opening instances in certain Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in China in March, and initiated a latch hardware recovery and in-service vehicle inspection.
While fewer such events occurred in Europe and North America, Tesla said it began engineering studies in the regions to inspect hood latch assemblies last month and decided to issue a recall earlier this month.
Tesla said it has three reports of the issue in the United States but no reports of crashes or injuries related to the recall.
The recall is Tesla's biggest since December when it recalled 2.03 million US vehicles - or nearly all of its cars on US roads at the time - to install new safeguards in its autopilot system.
However, following reports of 20 crashes involving vehicles that had the new autopilot update, NHTSA opened a probe, saying it had identified "several concerns" regarding the recall.
Tesla last week posted its worst quarterly profit margin in more than five years, underscoring the EV maker's struggle to revive auto sales amid a slowdown in demand.
Tensions have surged on Israel's northern border after a rocket strike on the annexed Golan Heights
Violence erupted after student rallies against civil service job quotas this month and death toll includes several police officers
Acts of violence counted in the survey included kicking or hitting as well as any unwanted sexual act, such as rape or attempted rape
Several airlines including Lufthansa, Air France and Royal Jordanian announced on Monday they had suspended all flights to Beirut
Rules would make justices refrain from political activity; proposals unlikely to be passed by divided Congress
An urgent solution is needed to relocate these people to more humane conditions and to allow for the processing of their asylum claims, says British High Commissioner Irfan Siddiq
The quake was at a depth of 10 km
I am deeply concerned at the very serious incident in Southport, says Britain's interior minister