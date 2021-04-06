Target store in US closes food section after rats found in shelf

The store has issued an apology.

In a nauseating video, a shelf in a food aisle at a Target store in Hampton, Virginia, can be seen crawling with rats.

According to NDTV, the store has come under fire after the video circulated on social media. It has shut its food section and stopped the sale of all food items.

The video was filmed and uploaded to the Facebook page of Sherrell Mcrae, who said in a comment that a store employee was "telling the manager when I left".

A spokesperson from Target's Minneapolis headquarters also issued an official statement, "We apologize for any inconvenience and invite our guests to visit our nearby store on Jefferson Avenue in Newport News for food needs. We appreciate the efforts of our team and partners to resolve this situation as soon as possible."