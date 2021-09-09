Taliban to allow 200 Americans, other foreigners to leave Afghanistan: US official
The Taliban were pressed to allow the departures by US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad.
Two hundred Americans and other foreigners who remain in Afghanistan are set to depart the war-ravaged country on charter flights from Kabul on Thursday after the new Taliban government agreed to their evacuation, a US official said.
The departures will be among the first international flights to take off from Kabul airport since the group seized the capital in mid-August, triggering the chaotic US-led evacuation of 124,000 foreigners and at-risk Afghans.
The move comes two days after the Taliban announced an interim government made up mainly of ethnic Pashtun men, dashing international hopes for a more moderate administration.
The Taliban were pressed to allow the departures by US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad, the US official said, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity.
The official could not say whether the American civilians and other foreign nationals were among people stranded for days in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif because their private charters had not been allowed to depart.
The Taliban's announcement of a new government on Tuesday was widely seen as a signal they were not looking to broaden their base, as they had suggested they would do before their military takeover.
Foreign countries greeted the interim government with caution and dismay on Wednesday. In Kabul, dozens of women took to the streets in protest.
Blinken denies Taliban blocking US citizens from leaving
Many critics called on the leadership to respect basic human rights and revive the economy, which faces collapse amid steep inflation, food shortages and the prospect of foreign aid being slashed as countries seek to isolate the Taliban.
The European Union voiced its disapproval at the appointments, but said it was ready to continue humanitarian assistance. Longer-term aid would depend on the Taliban upholding basic freedoms.
Saudi Arabia expressed hope the new government would help Afghanistan achieve "security and stability, rejecting violence and extremism."
Analysts said the make-up of the cabinet could hamper recognition by Western governments, which will be vital for broader economic engagement.
-
Cricket
T20 World Cup: Bangladesh announces squad
Bangladesh faces Scotland on October 17. READ MORE
-
World
Ex-US President Trump turns boxing commentator...
Trump will be joined by his son, Donald Jr., for the four-bout boxing ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Japan to extend emergency curbs in...
Number of severe cases and the strain on medical system have not... READ MORE
-
Americas
'Taliban to allow 200 Americans, others to leave...
The Taliban were pressed to allow the departures by US Special... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Special Expo 2020 Dubai passport launched
The yellow, customisable passport will help visitors 'travel' around... READ MORE
-
News
UAE physical education teacher in $1 million...
Student from Dubai also makes it to list for $100,000 prize READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Metro turns 12: Why expats think it's the...
On 09-09-2009 at precisely 09.09.09pm, the first Metro card was... READ MORE
-
Real Estate
Watch: Potential buyers queue up to get...
Long queues to buy real estate signal sector's return to pre-Covid... READ MORE
News
Video: Snake on display in Abu Dhabi believed to be world's largest
8 September 2021
Real Estate
Watch: Potential buyers queue up to get townhouses in Dubai
8 September 2021
Government
UAE Embassy in India issues advisory against suspicious sites
8 September 2021
Bollywood
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar's mother passes away
8 September 2021
Business
Pakistan loses emerging market status after MSCI's downgrade