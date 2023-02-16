Susan Wojcicki stepping down as CEO of YouTube

She wants to spend time with family; Neal Mohan will become the new CEO

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki speaks during the introduction of YouTube TV at YouTube Space LA on February 28, 2017, in Los Angeles. — AP File

Thu 16 Feb 2023

Susan Wojcicki is stepping down as CEO at YouTube after spending nine years as the head of the social media platform.

In a blog post, Wojcicki said that she was now going to spend time “ focused on my family, health, and personal projects I’m passionate about”.

Neal Mohan will become the new CEO.

Wojcicki said on Thursday that she would help with the CEO transition process, but that longer term, she would take on an advisory role across Google and Alphabet. — AP