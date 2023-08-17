Strong 6.1-magnitude quake rattles Colombian capital

Sirens set off brief panic in the streets

By AFP Published: Thu 17 Aug 2023, 9:51 PM

A strong earthquake shook the Colombian capital Bogota on Thursday, the country's geological services reported, setting off sirens and sparking brief panic on the streets.

The epicenter of the 6.1-magnitude quake, which struck at 12:04 pm (1704 GMT), was located in El Calvario in the centre of the country, and was followed by a 5.9-magnitude aftershock, the agency posted on social media.

