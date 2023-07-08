Six dead in jet crash outside Los Angeles

US and Canadian authorities are investigating the cause, which killed all five people aboard
All six people aboard a small corporate jet died when the aircraft crashed and burned in a field near an airport outside the Los Angeles area early on Saturday, local and federal authorities said.
The aircraft, a Cessna C550 business jet, was travelling from Las Vegas and crashed near French Valley Airport, about 85 miles (136.79 km) south of Los Angeles, at around 4:15 a.m. (0815 GMT), the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.
Details of the passengers were not immediately available.
Aerial video from local media showed burnt rubble in the shape of a small aircraft laying in a blackened part of a field across the road from the French Valley Airport.
Radar data from flight tracking website FlightAware shows just one business jet travelling from Las Vegas to French Valley at the time. That plane circled once near the field before descending.
The sheriff's office in Riverside County, where the French Valley Airport is located, said officials responding to the crash located an aircraft fully engulfed in flames in a field and that six occupants were pronounced deceased at the scene.
The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, the FAA said.
ALSO READ:
US and Canadian authorities are investigating the cause, which killed all five people aboard
Global sea temperature also rose to a new record for the month, with extreme marine heatwaves recorded around Ireland, the UK and the Baltic Sea
For the last two years, Bryan Johnson has been trying to bio-hack his body with the help of a team of 30 doctors
The official Twitter handle of the tournament has come up with a brand new poster featuring the top two seeds grooving to the chartbuster song from the movie RRR
Leading pilot Scott Griffith lost control of the thrusters, which was not mounted properly
In the video uploaded on Twitter, the woman can be seen standing atop the baggage scale and smashing computer monitors
The British man says that "only after what regrettably happened did I learn of the antiquity of the monument"
The unofficial heat records come after months of unusually hot conditions due to climate change and a strong El Nino event