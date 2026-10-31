Shooting at California Halloween store kills one, wounds six

The incident occurred shortly before 8.30pm on Saturday at a Spirit Halloween store at a shopping mall in Fairfield, about 47 miles northeast of San Francisco

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 31 Oct 2026, 1:08 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

A shooting at a Halloween store in northern California killed one person and wounded six on Friday, police said, adding investigators had not yet identified who was responsible.

The incident occurred shortly before 8.30pm (0330 GMT) on Saturday at a Spirit Halloween store at a shopping mall in Fairfield, about 47 miles (76 kilometres) northeast of San Francisco.

Recommended For You

UAE petrol and diesel prices for November 2026 announced

UAE petrol and diesel prices for November 2026 announced

UAE petrol prices: Could fuel cross previous record high of Dh4.63 a litre in November?

UAE petrol prices: Could fuel cross previous record high of Dh4.63 a litre in November?

3 tankers catch fire after hitting naval mines in Strait of Hormuz: IRGC

3 tankers catch fire after hitting naval mines in Strait of Hormuz: IRGC

Houthis attack Aden airport, Saudi strikes hit petrol station

Houthis attack Aden airport, Saudi strikes hit petrol station

Qatari mediators return to Tehran to push for US-Iran deal, official says

Qatari mediators return to Tehran to push for US-Iran deal, official says

 

Fairfield Police Chief Dan Marshall told reporters one person was killed and six others were hospitalised with gunshot wounds. At least three were in critical condition, he added. 

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"There is still a very active crime scene and investigation going on right now," Marshall said late Friday, noting police had not yet identified the "suspect or suspects" responsible.

The shooting took place hours before the start of Halloween, which is celebrated in the United States on Saturday.

Marshall said no areas outside of the Solano Town Center mall were on lockdown.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Qatari mediators return to Tehran to push for US-Iran deal, official says

2

UAE petrol and diesel prices for November 2026 announced

3

UAE petrol prices: Could fuel cross previous record high of Dh4.63 a litre in November?

4

UAE military employees to stand trial for helping recruits avoid national service

5

UAE gives life sentences to 8 for supplying weapons to Sudan army, money laundering