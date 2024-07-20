E-Paper

Sheila Jackson Lee, Democratic voice in US Congress, has died, family says

Last month, Lee announced that she had pancreatic cancer and was undergoing treatment

By Reuters

Reuters File Photo

Published: Sat 20 Jul 2024, 8:53 AM

US Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, a strong progressive voice in the Democratic Party who was outspoken on African-American and women's rights, has died, her family posted on X late on Friday.

Jackson Lee of Texas announced last month she had pancreatic cancer and was undergoing treatment. She was 74, according to US media.


"The road ahead will not be easy, but I stand in faith that God will strengthen me," she said in announcing the diagnosis.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


"A fierce champion of the people, she was affectionately and simply known as 'Congresswoman' by her constituents in recognition of her near-ubiquitous presence and service to their daily lives for more than 30 years," her family said in the statement.

She was active throughout her career in promoting legislation aimed at addressing social justice, economic inequality and public health concerns.

Jackson Lee, who represented parts of Houston, introduced a legislation in the House of Representatives to make "Juneteenth" a federal holiday commemorating the end of the legal enslavement of Black Americans.

The holiday marks the day in 1865 when a Union general informed a group of enslaved people in Texas that they had been made free two years earlier by President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation during the Civil War.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a conservative Republican, posted on X that his wife "Cecilia and I will forever remember Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee."

"She was a proud Texan and a tireless advocate for the people of Houston. Her legacy of public service and dedication to Texas will live on," Abbott said.

Jackson Lee served on several House committees, including judiciary, homeland security and budget.

