- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Several reported killed in shooting near Columbus, Ohio
The shooting took place on a dead-end street, which led police to believe that the victims had been targeted.
At least five people were found dead from a shooting on Monday in West Jefferson, Ohio, a suburb of the state's capital and largest city, Columbus, according to local media.
Two Columbus-based television stations said at least three people were found shot to death in a building, with more victims dead outside at the same location, though a precise number of casualties was not immediately confirmed.
Both TV stations, WSYX and WCMH, cited West Jefferson Police Chief Chris Floyd as the source of their information. But Floyd could not immediately be reached by Reuters, and a dispatcher answering calls for West Jefferson said she had no information.
Floyd added that the shooting took place on a dead-end street, which led him to believe that the victims had been targeted, WSYX reported.
WCMH said the crime scene was a home in West Jefferson, a town of about 4,000 residents about 15 miles west of Columbus.
Police were alerted to the shooting by a passerby who called the emergency number 911, according to WSYX. Officers secured the scene and began looking for a suspect and evidence, the station reported.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Madison County Sheriff's Office were reportedly assisting West Jefferson police in the investigation.
-
Americas
Several reported killed in shooting near Columbus,...
The shooting took place on a dead-end street, which led police to... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Cyclone Yaas: India starts evacuating parts of...
'Our target is to ensure that not a single life is lost' READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Pakistan starts production of China's...
The first batch of the vaccine will be available at the end of May. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: India posts lowest rise in daily cases...
The country's overall case load now stands at 26.95 million. READ MORE
-
Real Estate
Floating houses launched in UAE, first unit sold...
The two-storey house has four bedrooms with attached washrooms, a... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Why expat family paid Dh277,000 to charter...
On a regular commercial plane, eight business class tickets for four... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Dh400 fine for not giving way on fast lane
The police also warned that motorists must not overtake vehicles from ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Indian travellers can still fly to these...
Indian nationals are welcome in Egypt, Russia, South Africa, Turkey,... READ MORE