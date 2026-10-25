At least 12 injured in a shooting near Florida university campus

A shooting near a Florida university campus in Tallahassee on Saturday night left 11 people with gunshot wounds and another injured, authorities said.

The shooting took place near Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University's campus on Perry Street, the university said, while police counted six adults and six juveniles among the injured.

"At least three of the shooting victims have sustained serious injuries, while nine others are reported to be in stable condition," the Tallahassee police said in a statement.

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Initial findings showed a "physical altercation" preceded the shooting, police said, without elaborating. "It is especially heartbreaking to know that children are among those injured," said police chief Lawrence Revell.

The youngest of those shot was 11, the NY Post newspaper said, but police did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

An altercation at a homecoming party escalated into gunfire and a fight between two or three individuals led to shots being fired just before 8 p.m., the paper added.

Police said their violent crimes unit was investigating the circumstances.

"The safety and security of our students, faculty, and staff remain our highest priority," Florida A&M said on X.