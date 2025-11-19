Red carpet welcome, questions on Khashoggi: 5 viral moments from Saudi Crown Prince, Trump meeting

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met US President Donald Trump in the White House on Tuesday, November 18. He was welcomed with pomp and ceremony, signifying deepening ties between the US and Saudi Arabia.

The Crown Prince and Trump held talks and took questions from reporters, leading to some noteworthy moments — videos of which have gone viral across the Internet.

Here are some of those moments:

1. Welcoming the Crown Prince

Trump rolled out the red carpet to welcome the Saudi prince, in a ceremony that involved cannon fire and a parade of horses.

2. 'I like that very much'

When the Saudi Crown Prince said that the Kingdom will boost investments from $600 billion to $1 trillion, Trump asked him to repeat what he said. The Prince smiled and confirmed the numbers, to which the US President replied, "I like that very much."

3. Questions on Khashoggi

Trump defended Mohammed bin Salman in front of journalists on Tuesday, insisting that the Saudi Crown Prince did not know about the 2018 killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents.

4. Trump vs reporter

When a reporter asked whether Trump's family doing business in Saudi Arabia was a conflict of interest, he angrily accused her of "embarrassing his guest" with the question. He went on to say that her organisation, ABC News, was "one of the worst" in the field and that its licence should be revoked.

5. Dinner with Musk, Ronaldo

The dinner that followed the state visit was attended by big names from various industries — including Ronaldo, who currently plays for Saudi club Al Nassr, and Elon Musk, whose presence at the dinner points to a possible reconciliation post his public feud with Trump.