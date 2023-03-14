Russian jet collides with US drone over Black Sea: Military

The western country condemned the act as 'reckless'

By Reuters Published: Tue 14 Mar 2023, 9:12 PM Last updated: Tue 14 Mar 2023, 9:13 PM

A Russian Su-27 fighter jet struck the propeller of a US military "Reaper" surveillance drone on Tuesday, causing it to crash into the Black Sea in an incident condemned as "reckless" by the US military.

"Our MQ-9 aircraft was conducting routine operations in international airspace when it was intercepted and hit by a Russian aircraft, resulting in a crash and complete loss of the MQ-9," US Air Force General James Hecker, who overseas the US Air Force in the region, said in a statement.

More to follow