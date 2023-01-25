Rupert Murdoch calls off proposed Fox-News Corp merger

The passenger from Kuwait wrapped the packets containing the contraband around his legs using black adhesive tapes
Rupert Murdoch has pulled the plug on a proposal to bring back together his News Corp and Fox Corp, saying the merger isn't coming at the right time for shareholders.
In similar statements on Tuesday, the companies said their boards received letters from Murdoch withdrawing the plan.
“Mr Murdoch indicated that he and (son and Fox Corp chief executive) Lachlan K Murdoch have determined that a combination is not optimal for shareholders of News Corp and Fox at this time," the statements said.
The elder Murdoch first floated merging News Corp — which owns The Wall Street Journal, New York Post, The Sun and The Times in the UK, and book publisher HarperCollins — and Fox Corp that controls Fox News, Fox Sports and local TV stations, in October, according to regulatory filings.
The media mogul had sent letters to the companies’ boards, which formed committees to look into a possible merger.
News Corp started as one company but split into two in 2013: 21st Century Fox with the entertainment assets and News Corp with publishing and media assets.
The Murdoch family controls both corporations but had spun off the Fox properties into a separate company after selling a large part of the Fox entertainment empire to Walt Disney Co. for $71 billion in a deal that closed in 2019.
In premarket trading, News Corp shares added 1.8 per cent while Fox shares rose 3.9 per cent.
Officials assure families of victims that remaining bodies will be handed over to them on Monday
Just as China emerges as an almost-superpower, it’s staring into a darkened future where it grows old and stagnant before it finishes growing rich
Men have a responsibility to call out such treatment and say "it's not ok", he said
It has a total of 238 passengers on board, including 2 infants and 7 crew members
He is expected to be confirmed as the new leader at a meeting of Labour's 64 lawmakers, or Caucus, on Sunday
Shareholders allege that the Tesla chief lied when he sent them a tweet about 'funding'
Federal Reserve Governor backs 25-basis point increase at next meeting