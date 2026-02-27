Rubio will travel to Israel next week amid Iran tensions

During the visit on March 2 and 3, he is set to discuss Iran, along with other regional priorities, including Lebanon and Trump's Gaza peace plan

  PUBLISHED: Fri 27 Feb 2026, 7:52 PM
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to Israel next week, where he will discuss Iran, the State Department said in a statement on Friday, as the US has assembled a large military force in the region amid rising tensions with Tehran.

The State Department said Rubio would travel to Israel on March 2 to 3. He is also set to discuss other regional priorities, including Lebanon and US President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan.

