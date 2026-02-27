Rubio will travel to Israel next week amid Iran tensions

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to Israel next week, where he will discuss Iran, the State Department said in a statement on Friday, as the US has assembled a large military force in the region amid rising tensions with Tehran.

The State Department said Rubio would travel to Israel on March 2 to 3. He is also set to discuss other regional priorities, including Lebanon and US President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan.