Rubio says Iran deal still possible within days despite US strikes

The strikes came as top Iranian negotiators arrived in Doha for the latest round of talks

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 26 May 2026, 8:37 AM
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[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that a deal with Iran was still possible despite new American strikes that cast doubt on their fragile ceasefire.

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"There were some talks going on in Qatar today, so we'll see if we can make progress. I think it's a lot of talking back and forth going on about specific language in the initial document, so it'll take a few days," Rubio told reporters in Jaipur during a visit to India. 

"The president's expressed his desire to make it. He's either going to make a good deal or no deal," he said.

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The strikes came as top Iranian negotiators arrived in Doha for the latest round of talks to end the months-long conflict, which had prompted Iran to blockade the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial artery for global energy exports.

Rubio told reporters that "the straits have to be open".

"They're going to be open one way or the other, so they need to be open. What's happening there is unlawful, it's illegal, it's unsustainable for the world, it's unacceptable."

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