Rubio hails 'very productive' Russia-Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi
'We think the trilateral (format) should eventually include our European partners at the table as well', the US Secretary of State said
- PUBLISHED: Tue 10 Nov 2026, 6:20 PM
- By:
- AFP
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday hailed US-mediated talks between Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi as "very productive" and said the discussions should be expanded to include Europeans at the table.
"We think the trilateral (format) should eventually include our European partners at the table as well, because they are a part of solving this problem for the long term," he said in Paris after the first day of talks in the UAE capital.