Richard D. Parsons, former Time Warner CEO dubbed crisis navigator, dies at 76

Richard D. Parsons, a longtime banking executive who took the helm of Time Warner during a troubled time for the communications company and who helped Citigroup navigate the financial crisis, died on Thursday at age 76.

A prominent Black businessman, Parsons also helped the NBA's Clippers navigate a scandal over racism.

Parsons was widely credited with the turnaround of Time Warner after its botched $165 billion merger with AOL, CNN reported. With Parsons as CEO, Time Warner slashed its debt by roughly half as it ushered in a new era of sustainable growth.

The New York Times said the cause of death was cancer, citing Ronald Lauder, a longtime friend of Parsons and chairman of the board of Estee Lauder. Parsons, who was born in Brooklyn, New York, had also served on the Estee Lauder board, as well as on the board of asset management firm Lazard.

He "was more than an iconic leader in Lazard's history — he was a testament to how wisdom, warmth, and unwavering judgement could shape not just companies, but people's lives," Lazard said in a statement on its website.

"When Citigroup faced its darkest hour during the financial crisis, he stepped forward as Chairman despite the immense challenges ahead, saying simply, 'You can't abandon your troops when the going gets tough,'" Lazard said.

Citigroup, in a statement, said: "Dick applied his legendary leadership capabilities during an incredibly challenging time for our company, leaving Citi better than he found it."

In 2014, when the NBA banned Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling for life over racist comments, the basketball league installed Parsons as Clippers interim chief executive.

"At a time of adversity and uncertainty for the Los Angeles Clippers, Dick stepped in to provide the type of steady and reassuring leadership that defined his remarkable career in business and public service," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said In a statement Thursday.