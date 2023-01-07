Republican McCarthy elected speaker of US House

No loss of lives or damage to property has been reported yet
Kevin McCarthy was named as the new speaker of the US House of Representatives on Saturday, ending days of bitter Republican infighting that ground the lower chamber of Congress to a standstill.
The 57-year-old Californian needed a simple majority to be elected as Washington's top legislator, who presides over House business and is second in line to the presidency.
But it became the longest speakership election in 160 years as the deeply-divided Republicans took 15 rounds of voting over four days to fend off a right-wing, anti-McCarthy rebellion.
The Pope will deliver the homily in St Peter's Square before his body is laid in papal tombs beneath St Peter's Basilica
He recounts the incident in his autobiography, 'Spare', which is set to be published on January 10
Ski slopes deserted due to lack of snow as several events cancelled
The aircraft was stuck in the snow until sometime between 9 and 10 pm when crews removed it from the taxiway, close to the north end of the runway, said an official
His nomination has been held up for months because of concerns that he ignored alleged harassment, bullying by one of his former senior political aides
The late leader was a close ally of Yeltsin in the dying days of the Soviet Union
Moscow blocks most shipments from Ukraine, one of the world’s largest wheat producers, and its attacks on the country’s energy grid also disrupt the flow of food