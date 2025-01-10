Prosecutors recommend no jail for Trump at hush money sentencing

A New York prosecutor recommended that US President-elect Donald Trump not be jailed at his sentencing on Friday for his criminal conviction stemming from hush money paid to a porn star, just days before his January 20 inauguration.

The hearing will close a case that loomed for a time over his successful bid last year to retake the White House. Justice Juan Merchan, who oversaw the six-week trial, had signalled previously he did not plan to send Trump to jail or to fine him.

Trump sat silently and did not respond when Merchan greeted him. He appeared with his lawyer on TV screens beamed to the courtroom with two American flags in the background. He wore a red tie with white stripes.

But by granting an unconditional discharge, Merchan would place a judgement of guilt on Trump's permanent record.

Joshua Steinglass, a prosecutor, said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office supported Merchan's planned sentence.

"The verdict in this case was unanimous and decisive, and it must be respected."

Steinglass also said Trump had also engaged in a coordinated campaign to undermine the legitimacy of the case and “purposefully bred disdain for our judicial institutions and rule of law.”

Trump, 78, pleaded not guilty and has vowed to appeal the guilty verdict.

He fought tooth and nail to avoid the spectacle of being compelled to appear before a state-level judge days before returning to the White House. But the US Supreme Court on Thursday rejected Trump's last-minute bid to halt the sentencing.

The sentencing will mark the culmination of the first-ever criminal case brought against a US president, past or present. Trump will be the first president to take office with a criminal conviction.

Bragg, a Democrat, charged Trump, a Republican, in March 2023 with 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up his former lawyer Michael Cohen's $130,000 payment to adult film actor Stormy Daniels for her silence before the 2016 election about a sexual encounter she said she had with Trump, who denied it.

Trump defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton in that election. Critics of the businessman-turned politician cited the charges and other legal entanglements he faced to bolster their contention that he was unfit for public office.

Trump flipped the script. He argued the case – along with three other criminal indictments and civil lawsuits accusing him of fraud, defamation and sexual abuse – was an effort by opponents to weaponize the justice system against him and harm his re-election campaign.

During the trial, Merchan fined Trump $10,000 for violating a gag order. The Manhattan jury found Trump guilty of all 34 counts on May 30. Prosecutors argued that despite the tawdry nature of the allegations, the case was an attempt to corrupt the 2016 election.

As recently as January 3, Trump called the judge a "radical partisan" in a post on his Truth Social platform.

In a decision that day, Merchan said that setting aside the verdict would "undermine the Rule of Law in immeasurable ways" and wrote that Trump's behavior during the trial showed disrespect for the judiciary.

"Defendant has gone to great lengths to broadcast on social media and other forums his lack of respect for judges, juries, grand juries and the justice system as a whole," Merchan said.

A political mixed bag