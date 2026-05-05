'Ceasefire not over': 6 key takeaways from Pentagon's Project Freedom briefing

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and General Dan Caine held a press briefing at the Pentagon on Tuesday, a day after Iran launched fresh attacks on the UAE amid a fragile ceasefire that was brokered on April 8.

The briefing threw light on US President Donald Trump's new operation, called Project Freedom, launched on Monday as he sought to wrest control of the Strait of Hormuz from Iran, which effectively closed the key waterway after the US and Israel started the conflict on February 28.

Here are some of the key takeaways from the Project Freedom briefing:

1. 'Ceasefire not over'

Hegseth said that a US operation to protect commercial ships from Iran in the Strait of Hormuz is temporary, and that Washington is not looking for a fight and the ceasefire with Iran is still in effect.

"The ceasefire is not over," Hegseth told reporters. "We said we would defend and defend aggressively, and we absolutely have. Iran knows that, and ultimately, the President can make a decision whether anything were to escalate into a violation of a ceasefire," he said.

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2. US forces at the ready

US forces are ready to resume major combat operations against Iran if they are ordered to do so, General Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said.

US Central Command "and the rest of the joint force remain ready to resume major combat operations against Iran if ordered to do so. No adversary should mistake our current restraint with a lack of resolve," he told reporters at the briefing.

Caine said that since the ceasefire was announced, Iran had fired at commercial vessels nine times and seized two container ships.

He added Iran has attacked US forces more than 10 times. However, the attacks fell "below the threshold of restarting major combat operations at this point," Caine told reporters.

4. What is Project Freedom?

Hegseth said on Tuesday that the US aims to protect shipping from Iranian aggression and its operation, Project Freedom, in the Strait of Hormuz is temporary.

Caine said Project Freedom was initiated with the objective of facilitating safe passage of international commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The US military says it sank six Iranian small boats and intercepted Iranian cruise missiles and drones, after Trump sent the navy to escort stranded tankers through the Strait of Hormuz in the day-old campaign.

"Project Freedom is defensive in nature, focused in scope and temporary in duration, with one mission, protecting innocent commercial shipping from Iranian aggression. American forces won't need to enter Iranian waters or airspace. It's not necessary. We're not looking for a fight," Hegseth said.

Hegseth said the US had successfully secured a path through the critical waterway and that hundreds of commercial ships were lining up to pass through.

"We know the Iranians are embarrassed by this fact. They said they control the strait. They do not," Hegseth told the Pentagon news conference.

"Iran cannot be allowed to block innocent countries and their goods from an international waterway," Hegseth told reporters.

"If you attack American troops or innocent commercial shipping, you will face overwhelming and devastating American firepower," the Pentagon chief said.

3. New red, white and blue 'dome'

Hegseth said that the US has established a ‘Red, White and Blue dome’ over the Strait of Hormuz. This 'dome' will protect ships that cross through Strait, he said, adding that two American vessels had already passed through.

The US Central Command is in active communication with shipping, insurance and other such companies, he said, to help them navigate through the passage.

"CENTCOM, along with partner nations, is in active communication with hundreds of ships, shipping companies and insurers," Hegseth said. "All of these ships from all around the world want to get out of the Iranian trap that they have been stuck inside."

“Iran is the clear aggressor,” he highlighted, saying that it has been “harassing ships” for “too long”. He said that Iran’s plan was a form of “international extortion” and called their actions “unacceptable”.

5. Thousands of mariners stranded

Caine said there are currently "22,500 mariners embarked on more than 1,550 commercial vessels trapped in the Arabian Gulf, unable to transit."

Hegseth said Iran “has been harassing ships for too long” and called it “the clear aggressor".

"To Iran, let innocent ships pass free. These international waters belong to all nations, not to Iran to tax, toll, or control," he added.

"Project Freedom is underway, commerce will be flowing and America is leading again with strength, clarity, and purpose, for the benefit of the entire world. Our will is unshakeable."

Hegseth made clear in his remarks that the operation will not be open-ended.

"We're stabilizing the situation so commerce can flow again, but we expect the world to step up. At the appropriate time, and soon, we will hand responsibility back to you," he said, while repeating that the US does not need Hormuz.

6. War Powers deadline

A reporter pressed Hegseth on whether military action would require congressional approval. "With the ceasefire, the clock stops," he said, reiterating what he earlier claimed on April 30.

Trump was facing a May 1 deadline to secure congressional authorisation for the war against Iran.

Hegseth also added that Trump was the one leading "along the way."

"There is only one hand on the wheel ultimately directing this," Hegseth noted. "We are grateful for the Israelis — they have been capable partners, but there is one hand on the wheel, whether it’s Project Freedom or previous projects, it’s Trump."

Hegseth also acknowledged that that Israel might have some objectives that is "slightly different than [the US"], when asked by a reporter how Israel was still "bombing Lebanon" even with the ceasefire.