Press gala halted by alleged Trump assassination bid to be held July 24
The new dinner will be a 'more intimate gathering' than the April 25 event, White House Correspondents Association President Weijia Jiang said in a statement
- PUBLISHED: Tue 2 Jun 2026, 8:43 PM
- By:
- AFP
A gala media dinner halted by an alleged assassination attempt against US President Donald Trump has been rescheduled for July 24, the White House Correspondents Association said Tuesday.
The new dinner will be a "more intimate gathering" than the April 25 event, WHCA President Weijia Jiang said in a statement. It did not say if Trump himself would attend the rescheduled dinner.