President Biden endorses VP Kamala Harris to be 2024 Democratic nominee

Published: Sun 21 Jul 2024, 10:32 PM Last updated: Sun 21 Jul 2024, 10:42 PM

US President Joe Biden has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the 2024 Democratic nominee after stepping down from his re-election campaign on Sunday.

His initial statement had not included an endorsement of Harris, but he followed up a few minutes later with an expression of support.

"My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made."

"Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this," he added.

Harris, 59, would become the first Black woman to do run at the top of a major-party ticket in the country's history.

It was unclear whether other senior Democrats would challenge Harris for the party's nomination - she was widely seen as the pick for many party officials - or whether the party itself would choose to open the field for nominations.