Farmers in 55 regions of the country have begun harvesting the new crop, and the pace of harvesting is twice as fast as last year, says Deputy Prime Minister Patrushev
Pope Francis on Sunday called for Venezuela to "seek the truth" after the disputed re-election of President Nicolas Maduro, warning parties to avoid violence.
The 87-year-old pope, saying Venezuela was undergoing "a critical situation", sent "a heartfelt appeal to all parties to seek the truth and exercise moderation to avoid any type of violence".
Speaking to the crowd gathered at St Peter's Square after his traditional Angelus prayer, Francis called on the country "to settle disputes through dialogue and have the true interests of the population and not the interests of parties".
The pontiff's comments came exactly a week after elections in Venezuela that a growing number of nations, such as the United States and Argentina, say was won by opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia.
Many countries, including EU states France, Germany, Italy and Spain, have urged transparency, calling on authorities to release detailed vote tallies.
Protests following the election have killed at least 11 civilians, according to Venezuelan rights groups.
Farmers in 55 regions of the country have begun harvesting the new crop, and the pace of harvesting is twice as fast as last year, says Deputy Prime Minister Patrushev
They demand subsidised fuel, free education; police fire tear gas at protesters in Abuja
Sterilisation techniques have been used in other parts of the world but the Valencia government-funded lab, using its experience with fruit flies, is pioneering their use on tiger mosquitoes
The debilitating condition, which robs people of their memories and cognitive abilities, currently affects more than 55 million people across the world
The 62-year-old was a household name in Britain for more than two decades, covering subjects like the death of Queen Elizabeth 2 and major elections
The 68-year-old would succeed Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated in Iran on Wednesday
Ismail al-Ghoul and Ramy El Rify were killed in the strike, said Qatar's flagship TV
It follows an announcement from Burundi on July 25 of three confirmed cases, while the Democratic Republic of Congo on July 20 reported more than 11,000 suspected cases including around 450 deaths