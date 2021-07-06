Americas
Plane with 29 people on board goes missing in Russia

Reuters/Moscow
Filed on July 6, 2021 | Last updated on July 6, 2021 at 09.31 am
Photo: Alamy.ae

The plane lost contact with air traffic control while attempting to land.


A Russian AN-26 air plane with 29 people on board has gone missing in Kamchatka peninsula in Russia's far east, the TASS news agency reported on Tuesday citing regional authorities.

The plane lost contact with air traffic control while attempting to land, TASS separately cited a source as saying.




