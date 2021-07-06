Plane with 28 on board crashes into sea in Russia
There were 22 passengers and six crew on board, the ministry said.
An aeroplane with 28 people on board crashed into the sea on Tuesday off Russia’s far eastern Kamchatka peninsula as it was preparing to land, RIA news agency reported on Tuesday.
The plane, an Antonov An-26 twin-engined turboprop, was en route from regional capital Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana, a village in northern Kamchatka, when it lost contact with air traffic control, Russia’s emergencies ministry said.
-26. 22 , — , https://t.co/K2m0B0Ae1p pic.twitter.com/fwldYXkWgv— (@rianru) July 6, 2021
Several ships were en route to the crash site, RIA cited emergency services as saying.
There were 22 passengers and six crew on board, the ministry said. Village mayor Olga Mokhireva was among the passengers, the TASS agency quoted local authorities as saying.
-26 . https://t.co/MEGV1HkRVK pic.twitter.com/naId0Fr7yp— (@rianru) July 6, 2021
The weather in the area was cloudy at the time, Interfax news agency said, quoting the local meteorology centre.
According to TASS, the plane was built in 1982.
-
Americas
Plane with 28 on board crashes into sea in Russia
There were 22 passengers and six crew on board, the ministry said. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India reports 34,703 new cases; lowest...
The daily recoveries continued to outnumber the daily new cases for... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Bangladesh extends 'strict lockdown'...
Hospitals are overwhelmed with Covid patients, particularly in... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Black box retrieved from crashed Philippines Air...
The death toll from the crash rose to 52, including three civilians. READ MORE
-
Americas
Plane with 28 on board crashes into sea in Russia
There were 22 passengers and six crew on board, the ministry said. READ MORE
-
MENA
Saudi Arabia amends import rules from other GCC...
Bid to exclude goods made in free zones or using Israeli inputs READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE may move to UK amber list soon: Griffiths
He also rejected the idea that vaccine passports are discriminatory. READ MORE
-
MENA
Video: Truck driver smashes through cars at...
First responders found two dead and two injured. READ MORE
News
UAE consultancy hiring for jobs in Canada
5 July 2021
News
UAE jobs: Bank, FMCG firm hiring; salary Dh7,000
5 July 2021
Rest of Asia
India hopes to be No.1 manufacturing hub for electric vehicles, minister says
4 votes | 1 July 2021
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program