Plane strikes pedestrian during takeoff at Denver Airport; at least 1 injured

Frontier Airlines said an Airbus A321 headed to Los Angeles aborted takeoff after smoke was reported in the cabin, with passengers evacuated via emergency slides as a precaution

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 9 May 2026, 4:14 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

A flight aborted its takeoff from Denver International Airport late Friday after striking a person on the runway, with at least one passenger injured, according to the airport and US media reports.

Denver International Airport said in a statement that "Frontier Flight 4345 reported striking a pedestrian during takeoff" at around 11:19 pm (0519 GMT Saturday).

Recommended For You

US military strikes Iranian oil tanker, port city: Report

US military strikes Iranian oil tanker, port city: Report

UAE responds to Iranian attacks; sounds heard in Fujairah from aerial interceptions

UAE responds to Iranian attacks; sounds heard in Fujairah from aerial interceptions

UAE engages 2 missiles, 3 drones from Iran; 3 injured

UAE engages 2 missiles, 3 drones from Iran; 3 injured

UAE responds to attacks from Iran; Trump says ceasefire still in place

UAE responds to attacks from Iran; Trump says ceasefire still in place

UAE responds to attacks, sounds heard in Fujairah from aerial interceptions

UAE responds to attacks, sounds heard in Fujairah from aerial interceptions

 

The person hit "was at least partially consumed by one of the engines", ABC News reported, citing an unidentified official. Their condition was not immediately clear.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

The airport said "there was a brief engine fire that was promptly extinguished" by the Denver Fire Department.

"We're stopping on the runway; we just hit somebody. We have an engine fire... There was an individual walking across the runway," a pilot told air traffic controllers, according to audio from ATC.com.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and bussed passengers to the terminal, the airport said on X.

According to ABC, at least one passenger suffered minor injury.

Frontier Airlines told AFP that the Airbus A321 was departing for Los Angeles International Airport when the incident occurred.

"Smoke was reported in the cabin, and the pilots aborted takeoff. Passengers were then safely evacuated via slides as a matter of precaution," Frontier said in a statement.

The jet was carrying 224 passengers and seven crew members, according to Frontier.

"We are investigating this incident and gathering more information in coordination with the airport and other safety authorities. We are deeply saddened by this event," the airline added.

The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified, and runway 17L at Denver International Airport will remain closed during the investigation, according to the airport.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

UAE responds to Iranian attacks; sounds heard in Fujairah from aerial interceptions

2

US military strikes Iranian oil tanker, port city: Report

3

Peace hangs in balance as US awaits Iran's response to proposal to end war

4

Three injured as UAE engages 2 ballistic missiles, 3 drones from Iran on May 8

5

Dubai's shared housing law: Applications to open soon