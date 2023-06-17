Plane crash kills famous bush pilot Jim Tweto and Idaho hunting guide

People who clicked on a Google search result link between Oct 25, 2006 and Sept 30, 2013 are entitled to a piece — however small — of a $23 million pot the tech giant agreed to pay to settle a class-action lawsuit
Bush pilot Jim Tweto, known for his starring role in the Discovery Channel’s Flying Wild Alaska” series, was killed along with a hunting and fishing guide from Idaho when their small plane crashed shortly after takeoff, Alaska State Troopers said.
Tweto’s family-run rural aviation business in Unalakleet was featured in three seasons of the television series a decade ago. He and passenger Shane Reynolds of Orofino, Idaho, died Friday near the coastal village of Shaktoolik, roughly 125 miles (200 kilometers) east of Nome, the statement said.
The plane “was witnessed taking off but not climbing and then crashing,” their report said. Troopers were notified of an SOS activation around 11.48am on Friday, followed by a report that a Cessna 180 had crashed 35 miles northeast of Shaktoolik.
Troopers responding from Nome recovered both bodies. The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating.
The Anchorage Daily News reported that Tweto was a co-owner of Hageland Aviation Services and then Era Alaska, which would later become Rayn Air Group; Reynolds operated Northwest Fishing Expeditions, guiding clients in Alaska and across the Pacific Northwest for years.
Tweto, 68, died doing what he loved, his daughter Ariel posted on Instagram. She called Reynolds, 45, “a wonderful hunting guide and friend of our family.”
Born in Kansas and raised in Minnesota, Tweto came to Alaska to play hockey at the University of Alaska Anchorage, and settled in Unalakleet, where he met his wife Ferno. The couple and their three daughters were featured in the Discovery series, which aired in 2011-2012.
ALSO READ:
People who clicked on a Google search result link between Oct 25, 2006 and Sept 30, 2013 are entitled to a piece — however small — of a $23 million pot the tech giant agreed to pay to settle a class-action lawsuit
Johnson resigned from parliament last week after seeing an advance copy of the report
Powerful winds, storm and lashing rains were forecast to hammer a 325-kilometre stretch of coast between Mandvi in India's Gujarat state and Karachi in Pakistan
Ariha Shah, an Indian national, was placed in the custody of the Youth Welfare Office of Germany (Jugendamt) on September 23, 2021
The countries hosting the most refugees are Turkey 3.6 million, Iran 3.4 million, Colombia 2.5 million, Germany 2.1 million and Pakistan 1.7 million
'Every man's death is a standing in for every other,' McCarthy wrote; 'And since death comes to all there is no way to abate the fear of it except to love that man who stands for us'
The key events leading to the 37 criminal charges against Trump, according to the indictment
The former president is not expected to have his mugshot taken but will have his digital fingerprints taken