- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Piece of SpaceX rocket debris lands at Washington state farm
SpaceX confirmed it was part of the rocket and has since retrieved it.
A piece of burning rocket debris seen streaking across the Pacific Northwest sky last week crashed on a farm in eastern Washington state, authorities said.
After the March 25 event, a farmer discovered a nearly intact piece of rocket in a private field, The Tri-City Herald reported.
The approximately 5-foot (1.5-meter) composite-overwrapped pressure vessel used for storing helium left a nearly 4-inch (10.16-centimeter) dent in the ground, Grant County sheriff’s spokesman Kyle Foreman said. No one was hurt, he said.
The National Weather Service in Seattle has said the widely reported bright objects in the sky on March 25 were remnants of the second stage of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket leaving comet-like trails as they burned up upon reentry to the Earth’s atmosphere.
The farmer, who authorities said didn’t want to be identified, suspected the debris may have come from the rocket and left a message with the sheriff’s office over the weekend, Foreman said. Deputies responded Monday and contacted SpaceX officials. SpaceX confirmed it was part of the rocket and has since retrieved it, Foreman said.
The Falcon 9 is a reusable two-stage rocket designed by SpaceX to transport people and payloads into the Earth’s orbit and beyond, according to the SpaceX website. It says there have been 111 launches and 71 landings.
-
Americas
Castro era in Cuba to end as Raul confirms he's...
Cuba's new leaders face pressure to speed up reform, particularly... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine scandal: Peru's ex-president...
Martin Vizcarra allegedly jumped the queue to receive a Covid-19... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 in India: Uttar Pradesh declares 35-hour ...
The government has also jacked up the penalty for not wearing a mask... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India records 234,692 new cases, 1,341...
This is the third consecutive day that the country has registered... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch