Photos show stone-faced Trump at his historic arraignment

New Nato member vows to get its ally into the security alliance after Sweden's entry was blocked by Turkey and Hungary even though the two Nordic neighbours had submitted applications together
Donald Trump turned his head toward photographers as he sat, stone-faced with shoulders rounded, at the defence table in a downtown Manhattan courtroom. "Not guilty," he said in a firm voice during a historic appearance before a judge. Trump became the first US president — former or current — to be charged with a crime.
Prosecutors state in a 34-count felony indictment that Trump conspired to illegally influence the 2016 presidential election through hush money payments to two women, including a porn performer, who said they had sexual encounters with him. In addition, charging documents say a payoff went to a doorman who claimed to have a story about an out-of-wedlock child allegedly fathered by Trump.
Earlier Tuesday, Trump struck a defiant pose, raising a clenched fist as he exited Trump Tower for the short ride from midtown to lower Manhattan. He wore a dark blue suit, white shirt and red tie. Television news helicopters followed his motorcade's route, allowing viewers around the world to see the Republican former president arrive at New York County Criminal Court.
But demonstrators who gathered at a park across the street were unable to glimpse Trump as he made the short walk from his SUV into the courthouse for the arraignment. Trump supporters, many in red hats, decried the district attorney's actions, while counter-protestors cheered the indictment. They were nearly outnumbered by police officers and journalists. The court appearance lasted about an hour, and the small crowd dwindled after word spread that Trump had left the building.
"Today, we mourn the loss of justice in America. Today is the day that a ruling political party arrests its leading opponent for having committed no crime," writes former president
Focus needs to be on how best to use the developments in AI, as it is hard to understand how a pause could work globally, says Microsoft founder
Environmentalists welcome move, KLM complains as airport to phase out all traffic between midnight and 5am, ban private jets and abandon project for an additional runway
Biden could soon find himself in the cross hairs of politically motivated suits from local prosecutors eager to make names for themselves
Across their lifetime, 17.8% of adults in high-income countries and 16.5% in low- and middle income countries were affected by infertility
It’s popular on social media apps to blame cortisol, sometimes known as the stress hormone, for myriad ills, but its role is not so clear-cut, scientists say
When the Federal Reserve uses interest rate hikes as a blunt tool, workers are the inevitable casualty