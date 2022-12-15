Peru court rejects ex-president Castillo's appeal to end detention

He was arrested last week and removed from office after he had tried to dissolve parliament and rule by decree

Photo: Reuters

By AFP Published: Thu 15 Dec 2022, 10:25 AM

On Tuesday, a court in Peru rejected an appeal by ousted former president Pedro Castillo to be released from provisional detention after prosecutors accused him of rebellion and conspiracy.

Castillo was arrested last week and removed from office after he had tried to dissolve parliament and rule by decree.

Judge Cesar San Martin said that the court had declared "unfounded the appeal filed by the defendant's defence", as he read out the judgement, following the virtual hearing.

ALSO READ: