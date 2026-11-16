Downdetector users report outages at major US banks

CNBC reported, citing a source, that there was no indication that a bug was affecting multiple banks at the same time

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 16 Nov 2026, 11:19 PM
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User reports indicated problems at JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, US Bank and Wells Fargo on Monday, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.com.

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CNBC reported, citing a source, that there was no indication bad actors were involved in JPMorgan's technical issue and no sign that a bug was affecting multiple banks at the same time.

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