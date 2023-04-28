Obama to explore meaning of work in Netflix documentary

Legal filing the latest salvo in a more than year-old feud between Disney and DeSantis after the company opposed a state law that bans classroom lessons on gender identity in early grades
Barack Obama will be back in the public view next month in a Netflix-produced documentary series in which the former US president explores the role of work in American lives.
"I'm excited to share the trailer for 'Working,'" Obama tweeted.
"In this series, I talk to American workers across various industries - from hospitality and technology to home care - to understand their jobs and hopes for the future," he added.
In the series entitled "Working: What We Do All Day," Obama takes on hot topics such as the appeal of certain jobs, repercussions of the development of artificial intelligence and even the quest for finding meaning at work.
The trailer for the documentary was released on Thursday.
His approach was inspired by the book "Working" by Studs Terkel (1912-2008), an influential figure of the American left.
Obama, who left office in 2017, employs his famous speaking voice to narrate the series, which will "explore ways to find meaning at work, and to create a bond through the experiences and the difficulties," the US streaming giant said on its site.
The series was produced by Concordia Studio and Higher Ground, a production company founded by Obama and Michelle Obama, in 2018, which bought distribution rights to the Oscar-winning 2019 documentary "American Factory," which also looked at the culture of work within the United States.
The documentary series will be broadcast from May 17 on Netflix.
Illegal Migration Bill that dramatically curbs migrants’ ability to seek asylum in the UK aims to deter thousands from trying to reach the country in boats across the English Channel
Projectile launched from northern Sweden malfunctioned and landed 15km inside neighbouring country, 10km from closest settlement, Sweden's Esrange Space Centre says
Microblogging site required users to take down over 6.5 million pieces of content in a censorial first half of 2022 before Elon Musk took over, a 29 per cent increase year-on-year from the second half of 2021
New mode does not save users’ conversation history or use it to improve its artificial intelligence, while "ChatGPT Business" subscription with additional data controls also in the works
G7 meeting in Hiroshima next month will address international rules on generative AI, Fumio Kishida tells OpenAI CEO
The second batch of 121 stranded Indians left Port Sudan for Jeddah onboard IAF C-130J aircraft