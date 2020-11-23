Not ready to recognise Joe Biden as US president: Putin
'We will work with anyone who has the confidence of the American people'
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday said that he is still not ready to recognise Joe Biden as the winner of the United States presidential election, but is ready to work with any other US leader.
"We will work with anyone who has the confidence of the American people," Putin said on Russian state TV.
"But that confidence can only be given to a candidate whose victory has been recognised by the opposing party, or after the results are confirmed in a legitimate, legal way."
The Russian President said that the decision to not congratulate Biden is 'a formality' with no ulterior motives.
He also said that he believes relations between the US and Russia have been 'ruined'.
When Trump won in 2016, Putin was prompt in offering congratulations, but Trump's challenger in that election, Hillary Clinton, also conceded the day after the vote.
Just days after the election was called in Biden's favour, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that this election is different.
-
Americas
Not ready to recognise Joe Biden as US president: ...
'We will work with anyone who has the confidence of the American... READ MORE
-
Americas
Biden to announce first Cabinet picks on Tuesday
'Scaled-down versions of the existing traditions' for Biden's... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
G20 leaders pledge fair supplies of Covid vaccine
As the pandemic rages, the nations adopted a unified tone on the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Americans could get first Covid-19 shots by...
Pfizer expects to have enough doses to protect 25 million people by... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News
Dh5,000 fine for insulting someone over the phone in UAE
12 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews