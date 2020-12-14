New York nurse receives first Covid vaccine in US

Sandra Lindsay is a critical care nurse.

A nurse in New York became the first person in the United States to receive the coronavirus vaccine on Monday.

Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse at the Long Island Jewish Medical Centre, received the shot live on television.

“First Vaccine Administered. Congratulations USA! Congratulations WORLD!” President Donald Trump tweeted.

First Vaccine Administered. Congratulations USA! Congratulations WORLD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2020

The largest vaccination campaign in U.S. history is now underway as health care workers start receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.