- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
New species of frog unearthed in Peruvian Amazon jungle
New species is distinguished by having a thick granular skin on the back, a green dorsal coloration without a pattern and a belly without spots
A new species of marsupial frog has been discovered in Peru’s Amazon jungle, the state service for natural protected areas said on Monday.
The new species belongs to the Gastrotheca genus of tailless frogs found in South and Central America.
“The Cordillera de Colan National Sanctuary made an important discovery for science: a new species of marsupial frog registered for the first time in this protected area in the Amazon region,” said the SERNANP service.
The discovery was made a few weeks ago during a study in the humid tundra and mountainous woodland area of the Cordilleras de Colan, an Amazon region in the north of Peru close to the Ecuador border that sits at 3,100 meters altitude.
“This new species is distinguished by having a thick granular skin on the back, a green dorsal coloration without a pattern, turquoise iris and a belly without spots, specks or dots,” said SERNANP.
The Cordillera de Colan National Sanctuary spans more than 39,000 hectares and includes six areas of threatened wildlife.
Peruvian authorities say the area is of great biological importance as several unique species live there.
It has thus been classified as a priority site for conservation.
-
Americas
US mass shooter who killed 8 people at FedEx was...
Authorities say police seized a gun last year from the suspected... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India ramps up oxygen supplies in Covid fight
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged officials to ensure seamless and... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India remains badly placed to tackle Covid...
India's crisis highlights the need to increase investment in the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Riyadh-Lucknow flight diverted to Iran after...
The aircraft landed safely after the outer pane of the windshield... READ MORE
-
News
Websites offering Ramadan restaurant discounts...
Bogus websites lure residents with massive discounts, police in UAE... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid India: 200,000 dead as virus surge breaks...
Health ministry reports a single-day record 3,293 Covid19 deaths in... READ MORE
-
News
UAE Covid: Full list of banned practices during...
It’s illegal to gather for Iftar, host celebrations at home, or ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Man on trial for forging Emirates ID card
A security guard noticed that he had presented a card with a... READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch