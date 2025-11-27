Two National Guard members shot in Washington; White House on lockdown while Trump away

The two National Guard members shot Wednesday near the White House have died, said the governor of West Virginia, a state that deployed troops to the US capital on the orders of President Donald Trump.

"It is with great sorrow that we can confirm both members of the West Virginia National Guard who were shot earlier today in Washington, DC have passed away from their injuries," Governor Patrick Morrisey said on X, adding: "These brave West Virginians lost their lives in the service of their country."

The two members of the National Guard were shot in Washington on Wednesday, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a post on X while the White House said it was on lockdown, with Trump away in Florida.

Police in Washington separately said there was a shooting one block from the White House on Wednesday, and that one suspect was in custody with the area secured.

"The president has been briefed," White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said.

Trump is at his resort in Palm Beach ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. U.S. Vice President JD Vance is in Kentucky.

"The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

The U.S. Secret Service did not respond to a request for comment.