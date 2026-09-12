Nashville airport in US to be renamed after Dolly Parton

'While a final name has not yet been determined, we are working ... to determine how Dolly Parton's name and legacy will be incorporated'

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 12 Sept 2026, 6:34 PM
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The main airport in Nashville, Tennessee, the home of country music, is to be renamed after one of its brightest stars, the late Dolly Parton who died last month.

The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA) voted 6-0 on Friday to honour the country music legend by changing the name of Nashville International Airport.

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"While a final name has not yet been determined, we are working closely with the appropriate parties to thoughtfully determine how Dolly Parton's name and legacy will be incorporated," the MNAA said in a statement.

Parton died at the age of 80 on August 25 after a brief battle with cancer.

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