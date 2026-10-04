Musk renames SpaceXAI to SpaceXSI after Trump’s ‘super intelligence’ push

Musk did not provide any additional information regarding the name change, nor did he give a potential timeline for when the change would occur

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 4 Oct 2026, 9:01 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk posted on Sunday that he would rename the company's AI unit to SpaceXSI, following US President Donald Trump's push to use the term "super intelligence" instead of "artificial intelligence".

"Yes, we will make that change," he replied to a user on X asking him about the possibility of renaming SpaceXAI to SpaceXSI.

Recommended For You

Flydubai FZ1073 timeline: From flight-deck altercation to terror-link probe

Flydubai FZ1073 timeline: From flight-deck altercation to terror-link probe

UAE investigation finds flydubai co-pilot tried to carry out terrorist act

UAE investigation finds flydubai co-pilot tried to carry out terrorist act

Sheikh Hamdan visits flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar injured in terror act

Sheikh Hamdan visits flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar injured in terror act

Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi missile attack towards Khamis Mushait

Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi missile attack towards Khamis Mushait

Saudi Arabia says hostile Houthi projectile struck school in Najran, causing damage

Saudi Arabia says hostile Houthi projectile struck school in Najran, causing damage

 

Musk did not provide any additional information regarding the name change, nor did he give a potential timeline for when the change would occur.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

SpaceXAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the change.

In a speech last month to the UN General Assembly, Trump said, "From this point forward, all of United States documents, and hopefully the world's, will be changed to use the much more accurate term 'super' as opposed to 'artificial'." So it's super intelligence."

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

UAE investigation finds flydubai co-pilot tried to carry out terrorist act

2

Saudi Arabia says 1 injured from intercepted missile shrapnel in Asir

3

Sheikh Hamdan visits flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar injured in terror act

4

Yemen presidential council head announces military ops to retake territory from Houthis

5

Saudi Arabia says hostile Houthi projectile struck school in Najran, causing damage