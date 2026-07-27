2 killed, 5 injured in shooting at Seattle food festival; suspect taken into custody

At least two people were killed and five others, including a 2-year-old child, were wounded on Sunday in a shooting at a downtown Seattle food festival, local news outlets reported, with the US city's mayor's office saying a suspect had been taken into custody.

Police urged people to avoid the area at the base of the famed Space Needle on Sunday evening as officers investigated the shooting at the Bite of Seattle food festival.



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Witnesses told the Times they heard several shots around 6pm local time (0100 GMT).

"What happened at the Seattle Center today was an act of horrific violence," Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson said in a statement, adding a suspect had been taken into custody.

"Impacted families are living through the worst moment of their lives, and an entire community is trying to understand how a gathering built around culture, connection, and joy ended in gunfire."