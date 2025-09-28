Multiple people injured after shooting, fire at Michigan church, police say

Multiple people were injured on Sunday after a shooting and fire at a church in eastern Michigan, local police said on social media.

The incident occurred at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, a small community northwest of Detroit, the Grand Blanc Township Police Department said in a post on Facebook.

"There are multiple victims and the shooter is down. There is no threat to the public at this time. The church is actively on fire," the department said, urging people to avoid the area.

Further details were not available and it was not immediately clear how the injuries occurred.