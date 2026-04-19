Eight children killed in Louisiana mass shooting: US media

The mass shooting incident took place in Louisiana's Shreveport area

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 19 Apr 2026, 8:36 PM UPDATED: Sun 19 Apr 2026, 8:44 PM
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Eight children were killed in a mass shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana, multiple news outlets reported Sunday, citing local police.

The children killed in the incident ranged in age from 1 to 14, Shreveport Police Department spokesperson Christopher Bordelon told NBC. The individual believed to be the gunman hijacked a car after the shooting and died after police fired at the vehicle during a chase, Bordelon told NBC.

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Police did not share any information about this individual, but Bordelon told NBC that some of the slain children "were his descendants."

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