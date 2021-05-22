Mother dies in motorcycle crash during memorial ride for son

Filed on May 22, 2021 | Last updated on May 22, 2021 at 08.39 am

The son was also recently killed in a motorcycle accident.

A woman died in a motorcycle crash during a memorial ride in honour of her son.

According to ABC News, Diane Everett, 51, was taking part in a ride memorialising her son, Michael Jr., 23, who had recently been killed in a motorcycle accident, when she lost control of her motorcycle and crashed into a ditch.

“I think she was fighting at the scene to stay alive, but at the same time I don’t think she wanted to come back but instead felt my little brother’s spirit and chose to be with him," said Joshua Everett, Diane Everett's stepson.

Joshua and his sister were part of the memorial ride as well, which also included more than 80 other bikers, when they discovered the crash.

“As we were getting closer, I could see bike parts, and I think we both knew what happened,″ he said.

“All I could think of was, ‘Not again. I can’t lose two of them.' "

Diane was riding one of her son’s motorcycles in the crash.