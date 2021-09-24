Modi presents unique gifts to Kamala Harris, Quad leaders
Harris received a copy of old notifications related to her grandfather, PV Gopalan, in a wooden handicraft frame and a Gulabi Meenakari chess set
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (local time) presented unique gifts to US Vice-President Kamala Harris and the Quad leaders.
In a touching gesture, Modi presented Harris a copy of old notifications related to her grandfather, PV Gopalan, in a wooden handicraft frame. PV Gopalan was a senior and respected government official who served in various positions.
Modi also gifted Harris a Gulabi Meenakari chess set. The craft of Gulabi Meenakari is closely associated with Kashi, one of the oldest cities in the world. It is also the constituency of Modi.
Each piece on this particular chess set is remarkably handcrafted. The bright colours reflect the vibrancy of Kashi.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was gifted a silver Gulabi Meenakari ship. This ship is also distinctly handcrafted and bright, reflecting eternal Kashi’s dynamism.
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga was gifted a sandalwood Buddha statue.
Buddhism plays a big role in bringing India and Japan together. The thoughts and ideas of Lord Buddha reverberate far and wide in Japan.
Modi is on a three-day visit to the US to attend the Quad Leaders’ Summit and address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
-
Americas
Huawei executive to be freed after deal with US...
Meng Wanzhou released after being detained in Canada for nearly three ... READ MORE
-
World
Biden jokes about possible India connection in...
The US president recalls a letter received from an Indian with Biden... READ MORE
-
Americas
Ex-model Linda Evangelista seeks $50 million over ...
Former supermodel reveals 'CoolSculpting' fat reduction method left... READ MORE
-
Americas
US: Nation's largest utility company charged in...
District Attorney announces 31 charges against Pacific Gas and... READ MORE
-
World
Biden, Modi discuss Indo-Pacific, climate change...
The US President says the Indo-US relationship is destined to be... READ MORE
-
World
Harris interview delayed as hosts test Covid...
Two hosts of the "The View" learned they tested positive for Covid-19 ... READ MORE
-
Americas
Harris to host a separate meeting with Quad...
Quad members to compare notes with US vice-president after Biden... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: 10 common Arabic words, phrases to know
As thousands of tourists are expected to arrive to the UAE for Expo... READ MORE
Real Estate
Minimum investment for 3-year visa cut to Dh750,000 in Dubai
23 September 2021
News
UAE: Indian expat honoured for returning cash found at ATM
23 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
UAE: Etihad passengers to get free Expo 2020 Dubai tickets
23 September 2021
News
Video: Sandstorm engulfs Dubai on Friday as rain lashes parts of UAE
24 September 2021
Rest of Asia
India salon told to pay nearly $271,000 for botched haircut
24 September 2021
Weather
UAE weather: Rain forecast for parts of the country on Friday
24 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline