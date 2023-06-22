Missing Titanic sub: US Coast Guard to give latest update on rescue mission at 11pm

Officers who are in charge of the international operation will be leading the discussion

AFP

by Angel Tesorero Published: Thu 22 Jun 2023, 8:56 PM Last updated: Thu 22 Jun 2023, 8:57 PM

The US Coast Guard will give an update tonight at 11pm (UAE time) after a 'debris field' was discovered on Thursday within the search area of the missing Titan submersible.

The press briefing will discuss findings from the Horizon Arctic’s ROV (remotely operated vehicle) on the sea floor near the Titanic wreck, the First Coast Guard District has tweeted.

Rear Adm John Mauger, the First Coast Guard District commander and Capt Jamie Frederick, the First Coast Guard District response coordinator, will give the briefing. Their unit is in charge of the international search and rescue operation of Titan that went missing since Sunday.

The briefing will be held at the Coast Guard Base in Boston.

