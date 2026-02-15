Reported missing earlier, Indian student found dead in San Francisco

The reasons behind this tragedy is yet to be revealed by the police

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 15 Feb 2026, 7:48 AM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

The mortal remains of a UC Berkeley student named Saketh Sreenivasaiah from Karnataka, who had been reported missing just a day earlier, have been discovered by local authorities.

The Consulate General is in touch with the boy's parents.

Recommended For You

60-min cap on school bus rides: UAE doctors warn of health impacts of long commutes

60-min cap on school bus rides: UAE doctors warn of health impacts of long commutes

Dubai Police announce Ramadan Iftar Cannon sites

Dubai Police announce Ramadan Iftar Cannon sites

UAE's du to invest in Singapore-India-Gulf subsea cable system for high data connectivity

UAE's du to invest in Singapore-India-Gulf subsea cable system for high data connectivity

Guehi scores as Man City beat Salford in FA Cup, Burnley upset by Mansfield

Guehi scores as Man City beat Salford in FA Cup, Burnley upset by Mansfield

Groups push for legislated minimum wage for Indian domestic workers

Groups push for legislated minimum wage for Indian domestic workers

 

In a post on X, the Consulate General wrote, "The Consulate deeply regrets to inform that local police have confirmed the recovery of the body of the missing Indian student, Saketh Sreenivasaiah. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this profoundly difficult time."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

The post also stated that it would provide all necessary assistance to the family.

"The Consulate stands ready to provide all necessary assistance to the family, including coordination with local authorities and arrangements for the repatriation of mortal remains to India at the earliest. Our consular officers are in direct contact with the family and will support them with all required formalities and services. @MEAIndia ; @IndianEmbassyUS"

The Consulate General had been involved in the search efforts and had regularly posted updates about the boy's disappearance.

A day earlier, in a post on X, the Consulate General wrote, "Consulate General of India in San Francisco is deeply concerned about the disappearance of Saketh Sreenivasaiah, an Indian post-graduate student of UC Berkeley, hailing from the State of Karnataka. The Consulate is in touch with the family and also is in contact with the concerned local authorities to locate the student."

The reasons behind this tragedy is yet to be revealed by the police.

ALSO READ