Missing Filipino found dead in New York creek

People who clicked on a Google search result link between Oct 25, 2006 and Sept 30, 2013 are entitled to a piece — however small — of a $23 million pot the tech giant agreed to pay to settle a class-action lawsuit
A 27-year-old Filipino-American psychologist, who had been missing since June 11, was found dead in a creek in Brooklyn, New York.
Identified as Karl Clemente, he was supposed to go to a concert with friends that night but he wasn't allowed inside the venue because the security personnel said he had drunk alcohol.
In CCTV footage recorded near the concert site, Brooklyn Mirage Arena, Clemente was seen heading inside a lumber warehouse. On Friday, his body was found in the creek in the same area, according to local media reports.
The Philippibe Consulate-General in New York vowed to monitor the case and seek to find out the cause of Clemente's death.
"We will reach out to the family to offer any assistance we can do from our side. We convey our sincere apologies for the death of their son," the mission told local media.
The New York City Police Department is yet to release details about the case. The victim's body is expected to subjected to an autopsy.
ALSO READ:
People who clicked on a Google search result link between Oct 25, 2006 and Sept 30, 2013 are entitled to a piece — however small — of a $23 million pot the tech giant agreed to pay to settle a class-action lawsuit
Johnson resigned from parliament last week after seeing an advance copy of the report
Powerful winds, storm and lashing rains were forecast to hammer a 325-kilometre stretch of coast between Mandvi in India's Gujarat state and Karachi in Pakistan
Ariha Shah, an Indian national, was placed in the custody of the Youth Welfare Office of Germany (Jugendamt) on September 23, 2021
The countries hosting the most refugees are Turkey 3.6 million, Iran 3.4 million, Colombia 2.5 million, Germany 2.1 million and Pakistan 1.7 million
'Every man's death is a standing in for every other,' McCarthy wrote; 'And since death comes to all there is no way to abate the fear of it except to love that man who stands for us'
The key events leading to the 37 criminal charges against Trump, according to the indictment
The former president is not expected to have his mugshot taken but will have his digital fingerprints taken