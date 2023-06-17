Missing Filipino found dead in New York creek

He was supposed to go to a concert on June 11 but he wasn't allowed to enter the venue — it was the last time his friends had seen him

By Web Desk Published: Sat 17 Jun 2023, 5:16 PM

A 27-year-old Filipino-American psychologist, who had been missing since June 11, was found dead in a creek in Brooklyn, New York.

Identified as Karl Clemente, he was supposed to go to a concert with friends that night but he wasn't allowed inside the venue because the security personnel said he had drunk alcohol.

In CCTV footage recorded near the concert site, Brooklyn Mirage Arena, Clemente was seen heading inside a lumber warehouse. On Friday, his body was found in the creek in the same area, according to local media reports.

The Philippibe Consulate-General in New York vowed to monitor the case and seek to find out the cause of Clemente's death.

"We will reach out to the family to offer any assistance we can do from our side. We convey our sincere apologies for the death of their son," the mission told local media.

The New York City Police Department is yet to release details about the case. The victim's body is expected to subjected to an autopsy.

