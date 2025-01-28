Microsoft in talks for Tiktok acqusition, says Trump

Photo: File

US President Donald Trump said Monday that Microsoft is in talks to acquire TikTok, while the app's future in the country faces uncertainty.

TikTok is facing down a US law that ordered the company to divest from its Chinese owner ByteDance or be banned in the United States.

Asked late Monday if Microsoft was in discussion for acquiring TikTok, Trump told reporters: "I would say yes."

"There's a lot of interest in TikTok, there's great interest in TikTok," he added, aboard Air Force One.

He noted that a "bidding war" would also be a good development.

A law banning the video-sharing platform took effect January 19 over concerns that the Chinese government could exploit it to spy on Americans or covertly influence US public opinion.

But Trump has suspended its implementation for two and a half months, seeking a solution with Beijing.

Microsoft is among likely buyers who would have a reason to invest in TikTok, said Angelo Zino at CFRA Research.

He believes Microsoft "has had a desire to get more entrenched into the digital ad space."