Mexico: 23 people killed after fire at discount store in northwestern city

The cause of the blaze could not yet be determined, the chief of the city's firefighters said

Published: Sun 2 Nov 2025, 7:41 AM

A deadly fire broke out on Saturday in a store in Mexico's northwestern city of Hermosillo, President Claudia Sheinbaum said, with the governor of Sonora state putting the death toll at 23 including children.

"My heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives," Sheinbaum said in a post on X, without stating the number of dead in the incident in the northwestern state of Sonora.

She instructed the interior minister to send support teams to assist victims' families and the injured, she added.

Hermosillo Mayor Antonio Astiazaran confirmed on X that there were a number of victims.

The cause of the fire could not yet be determined, the chief of the city's firefighters said in a brief interview on social media.